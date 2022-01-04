'Worst Review Ever?' Bangladesh Exhausts All Reviews After DRS Blunder Against New Zealand

The World Test Champions New Zealand are currently taking on the Bangladesh Cricket team at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. Bangladesh batted superbly well in their first innings and got to 458 runs after they decided to bowl first and stopped New Zealand at 328. In the Kiwi's second innings, the Bangladeshi bowlers have made some poor calls in terms of reviewing decisions via DRS. They chose to appeal twice on Day 4 both the reviews were shot down after checking and both were not even close.

For the second review, Ross Taylor was at the crease, Taskin Ahmed bowled a yorker was fired in towards the middle stump, Taylor managed to dig the ball down with the bat before it hit the pad. Skipper Mominul Haque decided to take Bangladesh's third and final review, upon reviewing the appeal the ball clearly strikes the bat first as you can see in the video below in what was a horror review, to say the least.

WORST REVIEW EVER??!



Bangladesh lost their last remaining review when THIS was given 'not out' for LBW!



FOLLOW #NZvBAN LIVE:

👉 https://t.co/vIAFgN1IK7 👈 pic.twitter.com/f8CmxEKkpk — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) January 4, 2022

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: First review fail

The first one was again when Taylor was at the crease and Ebadat Hossain ball went down the leg side and just brushed Taylor's thigh pad along the way but his bat was far away from the ball. Ebadat and the rest of the fielders all went up in appeal but the umpire turned them down, skipper Mominul Haque decided to trust his bowler, the DRS then showed that the ball hit the pad and not the bat and the review was lost.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Recap so far

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first and it seemed to be the right choice at first as they got Tom Latham early on for just one run. But after that, Will Young and Devon Conway stuck it out for a wonderful partnership. Conway stayed on to complete his century as he reached 122 runs in 227 balls. New Zealand's tail end collapsed scoring barely any runs and they gave Bangladesh a lead of 328 runs.

Bangladesh were sensational in their batting as Mahmudul Hasan Joy got to 78 runs off 228 balls, Najmul Hossain Shanto got to 64 runs off 109 balls, Mominul Haque got to 88 runs in 244 balls, and Liton Das managed to score 86 runs in 177 balls. It was a team performance as almost everyone did their job and they scored 458 runs. New Zealand since then have managed to score 147 runs at the loss of five wickets at the end of Day 4.

Image: BCCI.tv/@BLACKCAPS/Twitter