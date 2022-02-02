'Wouldn't Be Surprised': Hazlewood Hints Aussie Stars Fear Pak Tour Over Security Concerns

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has raised serious concerns regarding the availability of players ahead of his country's upcoming tour of Pakistan. The Australian men's cricket team is slated to travel to Pakistan for the first time in more than 20 years.

However, ahead of the scheduled series, Aussie quick Hazlewood said that he wouldn't be surprised if some of the players don't go to Pakistan. While speaking to cricket.com.au, the 31-year-old stated that the players would definitely have some concerns despite high trust in security arrangements.

Hazlewood said that the players will discuss travelling to Pakistan with their families and then come up with answers, adding that everyone respects their concerns and that it's fair. Hazlewood, on the other hand, has expressed his personal desire to travel to Pakistan for the Test series. The pacer has said that he would like to make a return to the Test squad for the Pakistan series.

"There's a lot of things in place and there's been a lot of work in the background by CA and the ACA. So the trust is quite high there from the players, but there'd certainly be some concerns from the players and I wouldn't be surprised if some of them don't make the tour. And that's very fair. People will discuss it with their families … and come up with an answer and everyone respects that," Hazlewood was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Australia's tour of Pakistan

Australia are slated to travel to Pakistan for a three-match series followed by as many One-Day Internationals. The two sides are also supposed to play a one-off T20I match. The Test series is scheduled to begin on March 3 at Karachi's National Stadium. The second and third Test matches will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore respectively. The three ODIs and the sole T20I game will be played in Lahore.

1st Test National Stadium, Karachi March 3-7 2nd Test Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi March 12-16 3rd Test Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore March 21-25 1st ODI Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore March 29 2nd ODI Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore March 31 3rd ODI Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore April 2 Only T20I Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore April 5

As far as Hazlewood is concerned, the New South Wales cricketer has played 56 Tests, 56 ODIs, and 24 T20I matches for his country so far. Hazlewood has picked up 215 wickets in the longest format, 93 in the ODIs, and 32 in the T20Is. Hazlewood was a part of the winning squad that played the recently-concluded Ashes series against England. However, he only played in the first of the five Test matches due to an injury.

Image: AP