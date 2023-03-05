WPL 2023: 25-year-old Cricketer From Himachal Pradesh Picks The First-ever Wicket Of WPL

Tanuja Kanwar took the first-ever wicket in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League as she removed Mumbai Indians' Yastika Bhatia in the opening match at the DY Patil Stadium. The left-arm spinner bowled a juicy-flighted delivery and Yastika tried to drive it through the offside. But she failed to connect it properly and Georgia Wareham took a regulation catch at the point to dismiss the Indian batter.

Tanuja Kanwar takes the first over wicket as she dismisses Yastika Bhatia

Earlier, Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney won the toss and decided to send Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians to bat first. Kanwar came to bowl the third over and got the much-needed breakthrough in the third ball. Yastika could only manage a solitary run in her tally despite facing eight balls.

