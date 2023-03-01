WPL 2023: BCCI Decide To Give Free Entry For Women In Stadium During Inaugural Season

BCCI has taken a big step to popularise women's cricket as they have decided not to levy any prices on tickets for women during the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. Tickets are already out for sale and they will be available on BookMyShow for nominal prices of INR 100 and INR 400 respectively. In the first match, Gujarat Giants will face Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on 4th March.

Free entry for Women in the Women's Premier League

Keeping in mind the growing popularity of women's cricket, the governing body of Indian cricket has planned to make it free entries for all women in a bid to excel in its growth. During the recently held India-Australia Women’s T20 series, the BCCI replicated the same strategy as they distributed free tickets to women.

The WPL will start on 4th March with a mega opening ceremony and the final set to take place at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26th.

BCCI president Roger Binny is optimistic of the growth of the league all around the world. He said, “The league will give players from India and abroad a chance to learn and grow together. It will pave the way for development at the grassroots level with the inclusion of more women cricketers. I would also like to congratulate the BCCI team for the smooth execution of the auction process. I’m confident that the league will help our women cricketers shine on the global stage.”

How buy tickets for WPL 2023?

People can log in to BookMyShow to buy tickets for the WPL matches. After opting for the venue they need to select the seats and then after completing the payment process they will get a confirmation message and they can redeem the tickets from the designated box office counters before the match.