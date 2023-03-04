WPL 2023: First Controversy For WPL, Windies Player Refuses GG's Take On Being Injured

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin took to her Instagram handle on Saturday to claim that she is not injured after being ruled out of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL). This has sparked the first-ever controversy of the maiden WPL edition. Earlier, it was announced that Dottin has been ruled out of the tournament because she is "recovering from a medical situation." Giants have named Australian player Kim Garth as a replacement.

However, Dottin took to her official Instagram handle to dismiss the Giants' claim that she was injured and hence been ruled out of the competition. Dottin reshared a post that said she is injured and has been ruled out of the inaugural WPL. She wrote in the caption, "Get well soon from what if I may ask?" Gujarat Giants had acquired Dottin for a sum of Rs. 60 lakhs (US$ 73,000 approx) at the WPL 2023 auction in February.

I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you 🙏🏾 #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl — Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) March 4, 2023

Deandra Dottin's career

Deandra Dottin is a professional cricketer from Barbados who is known for her explosive batting and athletic fielding. She was born on June 21, 1991, in Barbados and made her debut for the West Indies Women's cricket team in 2008.

In 2010, Dottin became the first woman to score a T20 international century, achieving the feat against South Africa Women. She scored 112 off just 45 balls in that match, which remains the fastest century in women's T20 cricket.

Dottin has played for the Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League in Australia and was the leading run-scorer for the team in the 2017-18 season.

In 2013, Dottin was named as one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year, becoming the first West Indian woman to receive the honor.

Dottin is also a useful bowler, and has taken 59 wickets in her international career so far. She has a best bowling performance of 5/5 in T20 internationals, which she achieved against Bangladesh Women in 2018.

Dottin has played in several ICC Women's World Cups and ICC Women's T20 World Cups for the West Indies Women's team, and was part of the team that won the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2016.

Off the field, Dottin is known for her friendly and approachable personality and has been an inspiration to many young cricketers in the Caribbean and beyond.

Image: Instagram/DeandraDottin