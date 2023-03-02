WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants Mentor Mithali Raj Shows Off Dance Moves On ‘Manike’ Song - WATCH

With the Women's Premier League 2023 just 2 days away, all the WPL franchises have tightened their seat belts and are preparing hard for the upcoming big tournament. Former India Women's Cricket team captain and WPL franchise Gujarat Giants mentor Mithali Raj was seen performing dance steps on the song 'Manike'.

Gujarat Giants posted a video on its official Twitter which had the caption, "When you realise it's WPL month." Mithali Raj was seen dancing in the video posted by the franchise, also the video also features two other women players dancing with her.

Mithali Raj dances on 'Manike' song

If we further talk about Gujarat Giants, it was the most expensive franchise in the Women's Premier League auction and also appointed Beth Mooney as their captain. The franchise also has players like Ashleigh Gardner which had a brilliant recently concluded ICC Women's T20 World 2023 and will also look forward to performing for the franchise in the most anticipated tournament.

The franchise also features players like Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi and Sophia Dunkley which can prove to be equally useful in the other matches as well.

Former Australian women's team vice-captain Racheal Haynes has been named as the head coach of the Gujarat Giants whereas Baroda batsman Tushar Arothe has been appointed as the batting coach. Nooshin Al Khadeer who is also the head coach of the U19 Women's Team will be the bowling coach of the franchise. Gavan Twinning will be the franchise's fielding coach who has been in the coaching circuit in Australia for a while.

Gujarat Gaints full squad: Beth Mooney(C), Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Annabel Sutherland, Deandra Dottin, Sophia Dunkley,Sushma Verma,Tanuja Kanwer, Harleen Deol, Ashwani Kumari, Dayalan Hemalath, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Sabbineni Meghana, Hurley Gala, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil.

Women's Premier League to begin from March 4

The Women's Premier League action will begin from 4th March 2023 wherein five teams including Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

The first match of the tournament will be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians on 4th March, 2023. The match will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Cricket Stadium, Navi Mumbai.