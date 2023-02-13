WPL 2023: Indian Women Players Cheer In Joy For Mandhana As She Gets Highest Bid - WATCH

India Women's cricket team batter and vice captain Smriti Mandhana went for a whooping Rs 3.40 crores to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Smriti till now is the most expensive player in the ongoing Women's Premier League auction. RCB is always known for buying big and expensive players before as they also have a starstudded line in the Indian Premier League.

Smriti Mandhana is a versatile opening batter and also gives an alternate captaincy option. Smriti is Team India's leading run scorer in the T20I's and also the ICC Women's T20 Player of the Year. Smriti was also in contention to win the award this year but lost to Australia's Tahlia McGrath.

Namaskara Bengaluru 💛❤️ — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) February 13, 2023

Smriti Mandhana after going for Rs 3.40 crores

Wholesome content alert! 🫶🏼 The first ever #WPL player @mandhana_smriti and her team-mates reacting to her signing with RCB 😃 pic.twitter.com/gzRLSllFl2 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 13, 2023

Smriti Mandhana didn't play against Pakistan in Team India's opening encounter in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup as she had consumed a finger injury in the warm up match.

Talking about the number of players RCB has bought till now are Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh and Sophie Devine.