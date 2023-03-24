WPL 2023: Kieron Pollard Meets MI Women Ahead Of Eliminator Against UP Warriorz | WATCH

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/MumbaiIndians
WPL 2023: Kieron Pollard, known worldwide for his impressive hitting abilities in cricket, arrived for his first pre-season practice session as the Mumbai Indians batting coach ahead of IPL 2023 on Wednesday. As a natural leader and the former vice-captain of the franchise, players have always sought out Pollard for advice, and with his new full-time role as a coach, young players who aspire to replicate his success in the league are excited to spend even more time with him and gain valuable life lessons.
Meanwhile, Pollard also interacted with players of the Mumbai Indians women's team ahead of their WPL 2023 Eliminator against UP Warriorz on Friday. In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on social media, Pollard can be seen meeting the players of Mumbai's women's team. The video shows Pollard having a chat with Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hayley Matthews and women's team head coach Charlotte Edwards.
Blessing the matchday feed with our #OneFamily catch-ups! 🎥. 🤝🤩#MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 #TATAIPL #AaliRe #WPL2023 #MumbaiMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/ALTAwCIT6C— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 24, 2023
Rohit Sharma (captain), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.
Image: Twitter/MumbaiIndians