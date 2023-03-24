Last Updated:

WPL 2023: Kieron Pollard Meets MI Women Ahead Of Eliminator Against UP Warriorz | WATCH

Kieron Pollard joined the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of IPL 2023 as a batting coach. He arrived for his first training session on Wednesday.

Vishal Tiwari
Pollard interacts with MI Women team

Image: Twitter/MumbaiIndians


WPL 2023: Kieron Pollard, known worldwide for his impressive hitting abilities in cricket, arrived for his first pre-season practice session as the Mumbai Indians batting coach ahead of IPL 2023 on Wednesday. As a natural leader and the former vice-captain of the franchise, players have always sought out Pollard for advice, and with his new full-time role as a coach, young players who aspire to replicate his success in the league are excited to spend even more time with him and gain valuable life lessons.

Meanwhile, Pollard also interacted with players of the Mumbai Indians women's team ahead of their WPL 2023 Eliminator against UP Warriorz on Friday. In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on social media, Pollard can be seen meeting the players of Mumbai's women's team. The video shows Pollard having a chat with Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hayley Matthews and women's team head coach Charlotte Edwards. 

Mumbai Indians' IPL 2023 Full Squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer,  Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal. 

Mumbai Indians' IPL 2023: Full Schedule

  • RCB vs MI on April 2 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs CSK on April 8 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • DC vs MI on April 11 in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs KKR on April 16 in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST
  • SRH vs MI on April 18 in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs PBKS on April 22 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • GT vs MI on April 25 in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs RR on April 30 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • PBKS vs MI on May 3 in Mohali at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs MI on May 6 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs RCB on May 9 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs GT on May 12 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • LSG vs MI on May 16 in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs SRH on May 21 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Image: Twitter/MumbaiIndians

