WPL 2023: Know Qualification Scenarios For DC, MI And UPW To Get Direct Entry To The Final

WPL 2023: After a riveting and action-oriented two weeks, the group stage of the inaugural season of WPL is set to close out today. Three teams- Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and UP Warriorz-are certain to go through to the next stage. But the emerging question is who will end the table on top to directly qualify for the final.

The 5-time tournament that began on March 4 is at its business end as three teams have qualified for the next stage. While the IPL has playoffs, the Women's Premier League has a different setting. Here, the team that will top the group will see itself directly qualifying for the final. As for the second and third-placed teams, they will play an eliminator, the winner of which, will be the second finalist. Thus, as the final day has appeared the suspense regarding who will top the chart is still intact. The final picture of the WPL League Standings is also going to pop out today.

All three teams that have qualified will be in action today, and hence the final picture of the WPL league standings is also going to pop out today. So, what's going to be the qualification scenario? Here's what the calculators tell us.

How can Delhi Capitals directly qualify for WPL 2023 final?

Currently, Delhi Capitals are at the top of the table and carrying a healthy Net Run Rate of +1.978. They have a cushion over Mumbai, who have an NRR of +1.725. To qualify for the finals DC don't have to do anything fancy, they just have to secure a victory over UPW in their final league match to break the threshold of the WPL 2023 final.

How can Mumbai Indians directly qualify for WPL 2023 final?

Mumbai Indians, who were leading the WPL points table till yesterday, have depleted in form. They have lost both their last encounters and now they have found themselves in a situation where they not only have to win their last match but also have to hope that DC does not win. To get direct entry into the final, MI have to first win their last group stage match over RCB, and in any case, If DC win or UPW win their last encounter, Indians have to hope that their win margin is more than the winning margin of either DC or UPW by 33 runs. In the case of batting second such an equation does not hold.

How can UP Warrioz directly qualify for WPL 2023 final?

To directly qualify for the final UPW not just have to secure victory over Delhi Capitals today but also have to make sure that the victory margin goes past 130 runs. Moreover, they also have to root for RCB to vanquish MI by 105 or more runs. That's the qualification scenario that UPW have to meet. In the case of batting second such equation does not hold.