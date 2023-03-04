WPL 2023: List Of Similarities Between Inaugural Women's Premier League And IPL 2008

The first match of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) took place on Saturday in Mumbai. Gujarat Giants locked horns against Mumbai Indians in the maiden WPL match at DY Patil Stadium. Mumbai Indians won the game by a massive margin of 143 runs thanks to some power-packed performances from Harmanpreet Kaur (65), Amelia Kerr (45*), and Hayley Matthews (47). Saika Ishaque did the job for Mumbai with the ball as she picked up a four-wicket haul.

Here's a list of similarities between WPL and IPL 2008

The team batting first scored more than 200 runs in both the inaugural WPL and IPL 2008. Kolkata Knight Riders scored 222/3 in 20 overs in the first edition of IPL. Mumbai Indians smashed 207/5 in 20 overs in the first-ever WPL match.

The team batting second scored less than 100 runs and lost the match by a huge margin in both the inaugural WPL and IPL 2008. Royal Challengers Bangalore were bowled out for 82 runs in the first-ever IPL match. Gujarat Giants got dismissed for 60 in the maiden WPL game.

Only one batter scored more than 10 runs for the team batting second in both the inaugural WPL and IPL 2008. Praveen Kumar was the guy for RCB in IPL 2008 with his 18 off 15 balls and Dayalan Hemalatha for Gujarat Giants in the inaugural WPL with 29 runs.

The team bowling second in both the inaugural WPL and IPL 2008 saw one of their bowlers pick a three-wicket haul in the match. Mumbai Indians' Saika Ishaque picked up four wickets for 11 runs in the maiden WPL and Ajit Agarkar took 3 for 25 for KKR in IPL 2008.

The team batting first won the match by a margin of 140 or more runs in both the inaugural WPL and IPL 2008. In both games, the toss was won by the losing side.

