WPL 2023: Meg Lanning Is All Praises For MI, Reflects On Her Time With Delhi Capitals

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning was all praise for Mumbai Indians after the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Sunday. Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to win the inaugural edition of the tournament. After the match, Lanning heaped praise on Mumbai Indians, saying that full credit goes to the Harmanpreet Kaur-led franchise for playing well throughout the competition and holding their nerves in the final.

"I think we did an excellent job to stay in the game and take it so deep. Obviously, we would have loved to see a few more runs on the board to defend but can't fault the group's effort. Everyone's really disappointed not to get the win but full credit to Mumbai. They played well throughout the whole tournament and were able to hold their nerves towards the end there," Lanning said after the final on Sunday.

Lanning finished WPL 2023 as the highest run-scorer of the tournament. She scored 345 runs in 9 matches at an average of 49.28 including two half-centuries. Under Lanning's captaincy, Delhi Capitals won six out of eight matches in the league stage and finished on the top of the points table. Delhi Capitals became the first side to qualify for the final of WPL 2023 after defeating UP Warriorz in their final league stage game.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

As far as the final is concerned, Delhi Capitals posted 131/9 in 20 overs. Mumbai Indians bowled exceptionally well to restrict Delhi to a low score. Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews picked up three wickets each to dismantle Delhi's batting lineup. However, Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav were able to pull back things for Delhi with their explosive batting toward the end of the first innings. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, chased down the target in 19.3 overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt scored an unbeaten 60 to win the game for her side. She was named the player of the match for her outstanding knock.

Image: BCCI

