WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' Yastika Bhatia Sings For MI Paltan Fans, Has A Special Message

WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians clinched the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) trophy on Sunday after defeating Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. MI claimed a thrilling final over triumph, courtesy of notable contributions in both the batting and bowling departments. While Nat Sciver-Brunt received the Player of the match award for her knock of 60* runs in 55 balls, Hayley Matthews received the Player of the Series award for her tally of 16 wickets in 10 games at WPL 2023.

At the same time, Team India star Yastika Bhatia was chosen as the Emerging player of the WPL 2023 season. Meanwhile, Bhatia became a talking point for the MI fans after the team’s win. The young wicketkeeper-batsman dedicated a song to the fans. The video of Bhatia’s post-match thoughts was shared on Twitter by WPL, which went viral among fans in no time.

Watch: Yastika Bhatia dedicates a song for MI fans

Speaking in the video, Bhatia said, ”I can’t describe how special this is. I am very happy, I am feeling very proud for my teammates and we just have to go forward from here. Receiving the Emerging player of the season award in the maiden WPL season is pretty special to me. We don’t need to look back from here and have to do the best for the Indian team too”.

What does it mean to receive the Emerging Player award 💫 in the inaugural season of #TATAWPL 🤔



WATCH till the end as @YastikaBhatia has a special message for all the special fans 😉🫶#Final | #DCvMI | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/lz3Dp3kQyK — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 27, 2023

She further credited the MI fanbase for their constant support, before dedicating a song to the fans. Going ahead in the video, the 22-year-old can be heard singing the song named, ‘Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein’ from Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Shilpa Shetty-starrer ‘Dhadkan’.

Harmanpreet Kaur opens up on winning first-ever WPL season

As reported by ESPNCricinfo, after leading MI to the coveted WPL title in its debut season, captain Harmanpreet said, “It's a special moment for all of us, and I have been waiting for this moment for a long, long time, and today I can feel what you can feel after the win and I think I should give credit to all the support staff and everyone. It was a great experience for me. Looking for the next year now. We just talk about how positive we were in the dressing room and we just keep talking about how we need to go about. The way we discussed whatever the planning we executed really well and that is the reason we are standing here today”.