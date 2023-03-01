WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Guest List, Performances, Time, Schedule And Live Streaming

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League is around the corner and there is a pretty strong buzz around the tournament. Five teams Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz will take on each other in a 23 days cricketing affair. The BCCI is reporetedly planning a grand opening ceremony which will be graced by some of the most famed Indian celebrities.

WPL opening ceremony, guest list, time, schedule and live streaming

The inaugural edition will kickstart on march 4 as Gujarat Giants will face Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. In a tweet the official handle of the WPL confirmed that actress Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and singer AP Dhillon will perform on this occasion.

"A star studded line-up D.Y.Patil Stadium will be set for an evening of glitz and glamour 𝐃𝐨 𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬 the opening ceremony of #TATAWPL Grab your tickets now."

The first doubleheader will take place on 5th March, featuring Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz versus Gujarat Giants.

There will be four doubleheaders, with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST and evening matches beginning at 7:30 PM IST. The DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host 11 matches each.

The league stage will culminate with a game between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on March 21st at the Brabourne Stadium. The Eliminator will be played on March 24th at the DY Patil Stadium, with the final set to take place at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26th.

Where to watch the Women's Premier League matches in India?

Star Sports Network has exclusive rights for television while Jio Cinema will live stream all the matches.

Where to watch the Women's Premier League matches in the UK?

For the UK audience, WPL will be available on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

Where to watch the Women's Premier League matches in the US?

For the US, cricket lovers can watch WPL matches live on Willow TV.

