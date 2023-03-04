WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online

The countdown for the first match of the Women's Premier League is over as the opening ceremony of the tournament is all set to begin on March 4, 2023 from 05:30 pm IST onwards. The opening ceremony will be held at the Dr. DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. After the opening ceremony, the stadium will witness the first match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.

The Women's Premier League is one of the most awaited T20 cricket tournaments in the world which will see many famous cricketing personalities from all around the world participate in the league. The opening ceremony of the tournament will see many popular Bollywood celebrities like actress Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon and also singer AP Dhillon.

A star ⭐ studded line-up



D.Y.Patil Stadium will be set for an evening of glitz and glamour 👌🏻



𝐃𝐨 𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬 the opening ceremony of #TATAWPL



Grab your tickets 🎫 now on https://t.co/c85eyk7GTA pic.twitter.com/2dj4L8USnP — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 1, 2023

Where will the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League 2023 take place?

The opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League 2023 take place at the Dr. DY Patil Cricket Stadium, Navi Mumbai on March 4, 2023.

Where will the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League 2023 start?

The opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League 2023 will start from 05:30 pm IST.

Where can we watch the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League 2023 in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League in India on Sports18 and Sports18 Khel channels.

Where can we stream the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League 2023 in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League in India on the Jio Cinema app.

Where can we stream the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League 2023 in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League in the UK on the Sky Sports app at 1:00 pm BST.

Where can we stream the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League 2023 in the US?

Cricket fans in the US can watch the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League in the US on the Willow TV app at 7:00 am EST.