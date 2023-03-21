WPL 2023: Check Updated Points Table After DC Beats MI By 9 Wickets

WPL 2023: The WPL League standings witnessed a major change on Monday as the game between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz eliminated two teams from the eliminator's equation. Moreover, the second encounter of the day which took place between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians steered a new table topper. So, what is the update on the Women's Premier League points table let's figure it out.

To stay in contention for the eliminator Gujarat Giants had no option but to secure a victory over the UP Warriorz. Moreover, their victory would have kept Royal Challengers Bangalore in the hunt as well. But UP Warriorz crushed the hopes of both the teams as it defeated Giants by 7 wickets.

UPW vs GG: WPL match 17

Batting first Gujarat Giants got the start they needed as openers Sophia Dunkley and Laura Wolvaardt made the best of the powerplay overs. After adding quick runs the partnership was broken in the 5th over at the score of 41. Following that two more wickets fell instantaneously and GG were trudging at 50 for 3. However, Ashleigh Gardner and Dayalan Hemalatha came to the fore to provide solidarity to the innings. The duo constructed a 93-run stand to put GG at a position where 180 looked par. Gujarat Giants scored 178 on board after 20 overs.

In reply, UPW suffered two quick wickets at the top and were 19/2 after 2.4 overs. Warriorz took another blow at the score of 39. However, soon the innings picked shape as Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris took the onslaught to GG. Both showcased aggressive display to take the total past 100. At the score of 117 McGrath got out after adding 57 off 38. Harris continued to anchor the innings but fell in the end during the last over when only 2 were needed. For UP it was Sophie Ecclestone who scored the winning boundary to register UP''s 7-wicket victory over Gujarat. The loss means GG and RCB are out of the race for the eliminator. Grace Harris became the player of the match after making 72 off 41.

DC vs MI: WPL match 18

The clash between the top two sides of the league was monumental as it is the business end and peaking in this stage could lead to a direct qualification to the final. Mumbai, who were at the top from the last two weeks and had already reigned supreme over DC in the tournament had the test of remaining at the top. For DC, a win could have taken them to the top. So, what transpired?

Batting first Mumbai lost their way early on and were reeling at 21 for 4. For MI, captain Harmanpreet Kaur tried to resurrect the innings but she could not add more than 23 to the total. MI could only gather 109 after 20 overs. In response, Delhi openers pounced on the low target and took the match away from the Indians. DC registered a one-sided win of 9 wickets. Marizanne Kapp became the player of the match following her incredible spell of 13 for 2.

Updated WPL Points Table

Following the matches, the League Standings have changed, DC are the new leaders and GG are at rock bottom. Here's the picture of WPL Points Table. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands.

Teams Matches W L NRR Points 1. Delhi Capitals 7 5 2 +1.978 10 2. Mumbai Indians 7 5 2 +1.725 10 3. UP Warriorz 7 4 3 -0.063 8 4. Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 2 5 -1.044 4 5. Gujarat Giants 8 2 6 -2.220 4

About the caps, Meg Lanning is again the orange cap holder and Sophie Ecclestone is the Purple Cap holder. The WPL action will continue. Today there's going to be another double-header, and it is the last day of the group stage. In the afternoon, RCB will take on Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will take on Delhi Capitals.

