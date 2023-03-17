WPL 2023: Points Table, Orange Cap, And Purple Cap Leaders After GG Beats DC In Close Game

The WPL 2023 saw a huge upset on Thursday as Delhi Capitals took on a buoyant Gujarat Giants side in Match 14 of the tournament. Seeking to continue the winning run, DC's batting unit failed and thus the side fell short of the target. GG beat DC by 11 runs.

After winning the toss Capitals' skipper Meg Lanning asked Giants to bat. Gujarat suffered an early blow when Sophia Dunkley was picked by Marizanne Kapp at a score of 4. Following that, Laura Wolvaardt and Harleen Deol started the flow of runs and cautiously got the side above 50 runs in the first 10 overs. Deol held out at the score of 53, she made 31 runs off 33 balls. At No.4 Ashleigh Gardner came to the crease and started to take on the Delhi bowling. Gardner and Wolvaardt successfully added 81 runs on the board and thus Gujarat Giants were able to put on a respectable total of 148/4.

In reply, Delhi Capitals didn't get the ideal start as Shafali Verma got out cheaply after contributing just 8 runs. Verma's wicket brought Alice Capsey to the crease. Lanning and Capsey were going on nicely as Delhi looked to complete the third successive chase. At the score of 48 capitals lost their captain Lanning and after that a huge collapse ensued. At 100/8, the target was out of sight but Arundhati Reddy showed tenacity in the end, however, her knock of 25 runs off 17 balls went in vain as on the day Gujarat got the better of Delhi by 11 runs.

WPL 2023: Updated Points table after GG vs DC

The WPL points table was altered after GG registered a win over DC. Here's the detailed picture of the WPL points table. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands.

Teams Matches W L NRR Points 1. Mumbai Indians 5 5 0 +3.325 10 2. Delhi Capitals 6 4 2 +1.431 8 3. UP Warriorz 5 2 3 -0.196 4 4. Gujarat Giants 6 2 4 -2.523 4 5. Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 1 5 -1.550 2

So, Mumbai Indians are still at the top of the block, followed by Delhi Capitals, who after incurring a loss against GG still carry the weight to stay at second. UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants are equal when it comes to points but Warriorz have a game in hand, and hence are a position up. RCB are at the bottom of the table and would have all the calculators on to foresee an outside chance.

As for the Orange Cap, Meg Lanning still holds the cap, she has amassed 239 runs till now. The Purple Cap is held by Saika Ishaque of Mumbai Indians, she has snared 12 wickets till now in the Women's Premier League 2023. The WPL 2023 action will continue, however, there are no matches today.