WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Leaders After GG Vs DC

The WPL points table saw a change after the game between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals culminated. So far, the tournament has seen a string of one-sided contests and the matchup between GG and DC was no different, as the Capitals registered a 10-wicket win over Giants. Shafali Verma played a blistering knock of 76 off 28 balls for the Capitals.

Batting first, Gujarat Giants endured a horrendous start as four of the batters were back in the hut inside the first 20 runs. At 33 for 6, it soon became apparent that this would be another low-scoring encounter. As GG were facing a threat of bundling out before reaching the 100-run mark, Kim Garth stood up to anchor the innings.

The Australian all-rounder's 32 was the highest in Gujarat's innings. Stumbling Gujarat could only post 105/9 after 20 overs. For DC, Marizanne Kapp presented an exceptional bowling figure of 5 for 15. In reply, Delhi Capitals completely ran through the Giants' bowling.

The opening pair of Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning chased down the total inside the first 8 overs. Courtesy of 10 fours and 5 sixes, Verma scored a match-winning knock of 76 runs. With this, Verma has jumped to second place in the Orange cap contention, with her partner Meg Lanning leading the race currently.

WPL 2023 points table: Updated standings after GG vs DC

With the win, two points have been added to the tally of Delhi Capitals and their run to qualify for the playoffs has seen a boost. DC are second in the points table behind Mumbai Indians, who are reigning with a perfect points tally. Here's how the table looks after match 9. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands.

Teams Matches W L NRR Points Mumbai Indians 3 3 0 +4.228 6 Delhi Capitals 4 3 1 +2.338 6 UP Warriorz 3 2 1 +0.509 4 Gujarat Giants 4 1 3 -3.397 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 0 4 -2.648 0

While there has been a modification in points, the league standings haven't changed much in the first week of the inaugural Women's Premier League. Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore face a monumental task now as in order to receive an outside chance to qualify for the eliminator they have to win all their matches and at the same time have to hope that teams dwindle.

As for the eminent caps, Meg Lanning currently holds the Orange cap and the Purple cap is currently owned by MI's Saika Ishaque. The WPL action will continue as UP Warriorz will take on Mumbai Indians today. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST.