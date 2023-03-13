WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Leaders After UP Vs MI

The WPL points table saw a change on Sunday as Mumbai Indians met UP Warriorz in match 10 of the tournament. While the Warriorz's team put on a decent total on board but on the night they were not enough to pose a challenge in front of MI. Mumbai won the match by 8 wickets and continued their winning run. This was MI's 4th win in the inaugural Women's Premier League.

Batting first, UP Warriorz got off to a shaky start as they lost opener Devika Vaidya in the second over itself. However, captain Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire put on a quick 50-run stand. Following Navgire's wicket, Healy's Australian teammate Tahlia McGrath came to the crease. The Aussie duo took the attack to Mumbai and UP were looking to post a big total. At 140/2 after 16.2 overs, it was all going well for Warriorz but then Healy fell and with her the innings also plummeted. From that stage, UP could only add 19 more runs and finished at 159/6 after 20 overs. Saika Ishaque again turned up for MI, as she took three wickets for 33 runs. In reply, Mumbai openers Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia gave a cracking start to their team and took the side past 50 in the powerplay. At the score of 58 both the batters got out and Mumbai for the first time in WPL 2023 were in a spot of bother. However, the contentment was short-lived for UP, as Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat-Sciver Brunt registered a 100-run stand to give Mumbai the fourth win of the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur scored a match-winning 53 for Mumbai Indians and was adjudged player of the match.

WPL 2023 points table: Updated standings after UP vs MI

With the win, Mumbai have secured another 2 points in their bag and are sitting pretty at the top of the table. Here's the detailed picture of the WPL Points Table. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands.

Teams Matches W L NRR Points Mumbai Indians 4 4 0 +3.524 8 Delhi Capitals 4 3 1 +2.338 6 UP Warriorz 4 2 2 +0.015 4 Gujarat Giants 4 1 3 -3.397 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 0 4 -2.648 0

So, that's the equation of the WPL 2023 after Match 10. Meg Lanning is still the Orange cap holder with 205 runs and for the Purple Cap, it is Saika Ishaque, who is leading the one-way race till now. The Women's Cricket League action will continue as Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore today. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST.