WPL 2023: Pooja Vastrakar Stuns Everyone With 'gully Cricket Shot' Vs Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: Indian all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar on Monday played a 'gully cricket' shot at a Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Vastrakar, who came in to bat at the number six position in the first innings of the match, played a shot while holding the blade of her bat, a shot that is extremely popular among players at street level. Vastrakar played the cheeky shot in the 10th over of Mumbai's innings.

Vastrakar, initially wanting to play the paddle shot, quickly changed her grip to have her left hand on the blade of the bat. She must have done that to generate thrust as she attempted to scoop the delivery toward the third-man region. The very next delivery, Vastrakar came down the pitch and muscled one for a huge six. Meanwhile, Vastrakar's innovative shot holding the blade of her bat is gaining some traction on social media.

Vastrakar has not played all the matches for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Women's Premier League. The continuing match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals is Vastrakar's fourth game for her side.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav.

