WPL 2023: RCB Sensation Recalls First Meeting With Virat Kohli: 'He Took My Phone And...'

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shreyanka Patil has been among the headlines due to her tremendous performance with the bat and ball in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2023. Shreyanka recently in an interview session with the Royal Challengers Bangalore opened up on some of her most memorable childhood moments.

Shreyanka Patil recalled the moment when she first met India and RCB batsman Virat Kohli for the first time. The emerging all-rounder said in a video uploaded by RCB on their YouTube channel.

Patil said: 'He took the phone and clicked'

"He took the phone and clicked a picture with me. I still want to say that he touched me here (on her arm). I went to the school and I was like, 'Virat Kohli touched me'. It was so nice to meet him, to take a picture with him.

"Though I didn't get to meet him and talk to him in person, taking a picture with him itself is a big thing. I'm going to frame this picture, keep it in the house, protect it, and then when I meet him, I'm going to get his autograph done on that frame", Shreyanka said.

Shreyanka Patil also disclosed that she frequently went to Bangalore's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to see the RCB men's squad train. The youngster went on to say how much she would enjoy the chance to watch Virat Kohli's body language and his intent during practice.

"Whenever RCB used to practise in Chinnaswamy, I was like, 'Okay fine, let me at least watch him bat, if not meet him'," she said. "So I love watching him, whatever off the field, on the field anything, I just love watching him. His body language, his intent, his vibe is amazing", Shreyanka said.

India wicketkeeper-batsman and RCB men's franchise player Dinesh Karthik has heaped praise for the young India all-rounder. Karthik said in a tweet, "Shreyanka Patil is a star. I get the feeling she is going to be part of TEAM INDIA very soon. Sophia Dunkley and Harleen Deol batted beautifully tonight. Some serious power hitting happening in WPL. 200 seems to be breached quite often."