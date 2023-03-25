WPL 2023: Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After MI Vs UPW Eliminator Match

WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz in the Eliminator of the Women's Premier League and made it to the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament. Mumbai will now meet Delhi Capitals in the final which will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on March 26, 2023.

In the Eliminator batting first Mumbai Indians registered a first innings score of 183/5 wherein Nat Sciver Brunt was the top scorer with an inning of 72 runs which she played just off 38 balls. The other Mumbai batters could not stay at the crease for much time and got out after playing short cameo innings.

Coming in to chase the target UP Warriorz's innings never got going from ball 1 and they lost wickets at regular intervals. Kiran Navgire top-scored for the Warriorz by playing an inning of 43 runs off just 27 balls. Most of the UP batters got out in single digits and at last their innings crumbled at 110.

Issy Wong was also the star of Mumbai Indians bowling as she picked up the first-ever hat trick in Women's Premier League history. Wong dismissed Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh, and Sophie Ecclestone on successive balls and gained a hat trick. Nat Sciver Brunt was at last adjudged the Player of the Match for her match-winning innings.

Updated Orange Cap Standings

Ranking Player Name Team Matches Played Runs Strike Rate Average 1 Meg Lanning Delhi Capitals 8 310 141.55 51.67 2 Tahlia McGrath UP Warriorz 9 302 158.12 50.33 3 Nat Sciver Brunt Mumbai Indians 9 272 149.45 54.40 4 Sophie Devine Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 266 172.33 33.25 5 Hayley Matthews Mumbai Indians 9 258 127.09 32.25

Updated Purple Cap Standings

Rankings Player Name Team Matches Played Wickets Economy Average 1 Sophie Ecclestone UP Warriorz 9 16 6 14.69 2 Saika Ishaque Mumbai Indians 9 15 7 14.40 3 Amelia Kerr Mumbai Indians 9 13 6 14.85 4 Hayley Matthews Mumbai Indians 9 13 6 15.15 5 Issy Wong Mumbai Indians 9 12 5 14.00

Delhi Capitals had already qualified for the final of the tournament as they had finished number one in the points table by winning five matches out of seven.