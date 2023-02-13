WPL Auction 2023: Smriti Mandhana's First Tweet After Joining RCB Goes Viral

Smriti Mandhana has acknowledged her addition to the Royal Challengers Bangalore with a satisfactory tweet, "Namaskara Bengaluru" in reply to RCB's welcome tweet. The Indian opener fetched a wholesome 3.4 crores as she became the most expensive player currently in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. The 26-year-old is expected to be one of the most exciting batters in the WPL which is slated to start on 4th March.

Namaskara Bengaluru 💛❤️ — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) February 13, 2023

Mandhana who has been India's most dependable in the limited format is likely to lead the franchise in the WPL. RCB director of cricket Mike Hesson opened up to ESPN Cricinfo and almost sealed Mandhana's captainship role. "We're very happy to get such quality players. It's a dream result for us to get Mandhana, Perry and Devine. Smriti has got plenty of captaincy experience and is familiar with the Indian conditions so highly likely."

She was the first player in the auction and RCB took very little time as they went in for the flamboyant batter. She could be likened to Virat Kohli who has been a mainstay for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League since its inception.