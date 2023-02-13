WPL Auction: Harmanpreet, Smriti All Set To Get Highest Bid, Check All Price Brackets

The Women's Premier League auction will kick start today in Mumbai at the Jio Convention Centre. A total of 448 players are all set to go under the hammer and all the franchises will look to buy her favourite women cricketers from all around the globe. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana are one of the top players in the list who can get expensive bids at the auction.

List of players at the auction with their price brackets:

The WPL auction contains players under the price bracket of 50 lakhs, 20 lakhs and 10 lakhs. A total of 24 have listed them amongst the price bracket of 50 lakhs. The list includes some of the main players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma and Deepti Sharma.

Big players under 50 lakhs price bracket:

Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Sophie Devine Sophie Ecclestone Ashleigh Gardner Ellyse Perry Nat Sciver-Brunt Deepti Sharma Renuka Singh Meg Lanning Jemimah Rodrigues Shafali Varma Deandra Dottin Pooja Vastrakar Danni Wyatt Richa Ghosh Allysa Healy Jess jonassen Sneh Rana Katherine Brunt Meghna Singh

Apart from all this there are players under the price bracket of 40 lakhs, 20 lakhs and 10 lakhs which include a lot of emerging players from India and other cricketing nations.

A total of five teams will battle it out at the auction table at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. Apart from all this there are several rules and regulations that the franchises must keep in mind before the auction.