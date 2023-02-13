Last Updated:

WPL Auction: Harmanpreet, Smriti All Set To Get Highest Bid, Check All Price Brackets

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are expected to get expensive bids in the WPL auction 2023 and also lets have a look at total list of players.

Written By
Saksham nagar
WPL Auction

Image: WPL/Twitter


The Women's Premier League auction will kick start today in Mumbai at the Jio Convention Centre. A total of 448 players are all set to go under the hammer and all the franchises will look to buy her favourite women cricketers from all around the globe. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana are one of the top players in the list who can get expensive bids at the auction. 

List of players at the auction with their price brackets:

The WPL auction contains players under the price bracket of 50 lakhs, 20 lakhs and 10 lakhs. A total of 24 have listed them amongst the price bracket of 50 lakhs. The list includes some of the main players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma and Deepti Sharma.  

 Big players under 50 lakhs price bracket:

  1. Smriti Mandhana,
  2. Harmanpreet Kaur
  3. Sophie Devine
  4. Sophie Ecclestone
  5. Ashleigh Gardner
  6. Ellyse Perry
  7. Nat Sciver-Brunt 
  8. Deepti Sharma
  9. Renuka Singh
  10. Meg Lanning
  11. Jemimah Rodrigues
  12.  Shafali Varma
  13. Deandra Dottin
  14. Pooja Vastrakar
  15. Danni Wyatt
  16. Richa Ghosh
  17. Allysa Healy
  18. Jess jonassen
  19. Sneh Rana
  20. Katherine Brunt
  21. Meghna Singh

Apart from all this there are players under the price bracket of 40 lakhs, 20 lakhs and 10 lakhs which include a lot of emerging players from India and other cricketing nations.

A total of five teams will battle it out at the auction table at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. Apart from all this there are several rules and regulations that the franchises must keep in mind before the auction.

  1. The auction will be conducted as it is done in the Indian Premier League despite there being discussions regarding a player draft. 
  2.  The players will be divided in three groups who will have 50, 40, and 20 lakhs as the base price. 
  3.  The uncapped players on the other side will be under the 10 lakh and 20 lakh category. 
  4.  There will be a total of 448 players in the auction pool
  5.  Each team will have a purse of 12 crores
  6.  BCCI has allowed five International players to join the playing XI
  7.  One player in the playing XI should be from an associate nation
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com