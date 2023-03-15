Harleen Deol’s performance in the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 emerged as one of the biggest positives for GG as they ended up losing the game by 55 runs. While she scored the most runs for the team in an unsuccessful run chase, her fielding display in the first innings grabbed the attention of fans on social media. In the first innings of the MI vs GG game, Deol pulled off two fantastic fielding efforts to hand the momentum to her team.

In the fourth ball of the penultimate over in the first innings, Deol made a save at the boundary line and made a spectacular direct hit to run out MI’s Humaira Kazi. This reduced MI to 145/6 before Deol took a stunning catch in the fourth ball of the final over to dismiss opposition skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Running to her right, Deol pulled of a full-length dive to complete the catch.

However, MI ended up notching up a match-winning total of 162 runs. Here’s a look at the 24-year-old cricketer’s athletic fielding effort to go for the direct hit from the boundary rope. At the same time, click here to watch Deol’s flying catch to send back Harmanpreet Kaur.

Mumbai Indians advance into WPL 2023 Playoffs after earning 5th straight victory

Riding high on the 51 off 30 balls by the skipper, alongside Yastika Bhatia’s knock of 44 runs in 37 balls, MI amassed the strong total. Ashleigh Gardner was the best-performing bowler for GG with figures of 3/34 in four overs. On the other hand, MI continued their dominance in the inaugural WPL to restrict GG to 107/9 in 20 overs.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews contributed with 3/21 and 3/23 respectively for MI, while Amelia Kerr also took two important wickets. With the win, MI became the first team to advance into the WPL 2023 Playoffs. The top-placed team in the WPL 2023 standings following the group stage will earn direct qualification for the WPL final.