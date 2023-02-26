'WPL Will Take Indian Women's Cricket To Next Level': Rachael Haynes On Inaugural Season

Rachael Haynes feels the introduction of WPL should be helpful to influx more talent to international cricket from the domestic fold. Haynes has recently been appointed the head coach of Gujarat Giants in the inaugural Women's Premier League. The Giants will take on Mumbai Indians in the first-ever match of the WPL on March 4.

Five teams of Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will take part in this tournament. The Indian Premier League has already reached its peak for the last few years and this edition of the WPL could also open up opportunities for several players.

Big and foremost Indian names with the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma and Richa Ghosh will be seen donning the jersey of various teams. In an interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Haynes insists she is expecting this tournament to be the next source of talent for Indian women's cricket.

"First and foremost, it [WPL] is going to draw so many different people to the game, hopefully, who will get to experience and come to know some of the female players which we've all known for some time.

"It will also create really good opportunities for the domestic players in India. We've seen how positive that is in terms of creating depth in international sides around the world. If I think of the Australian system in the WBBL and what's that done for Australian cricket, the same happens in the Hundred as well, albeit in a different format.

"There are lots of different elements that hopefully can come together through the WPL and hopefully, Indian cricket can be richer for it."

On being asked whether she wanted to ply her trade in the WPL from retirement, the Giants coach answered, "I got to that point where I knew I was ready to step away and experience a new challenge. I just knew that I probably got the most out of myself and I was happy with where I'd got to and had the sense of fulfilment."

She went on to add, "I certainly wasn't sitting there in envy wishing that I was playing or anything like that. I am very happily retired."