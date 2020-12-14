Wriddhiman Saha, Ajinkya Rahane BOTH Miss Catch After Prithvi Shaw's 'ripper': WATCH

Australia A and India A recently competed in the second warm-up match which resulted in a draw. Having won the toss, Ajiinkya Rahane decided to bat first. India A couldn't post a big total on the board as they were bowled out for 194 in the first innings with Jasprit Bumrah top-scoring with an unbeaten 55 which was also the first fifty of his cricketing career.

Prithvi Shaw's stunning delivery deceives Wriddhiman Saha and Ajinkya Rahane

Indian bowlers then wrapped the Australian innings for 108. The second innings saw Indian batsmen play with responsibility as they scored 386/4 before declaring and setting a target of 473 for Australia A. While Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill scored fifties, Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant smashed brilliant hundreds.

In response, after losing three quick wickets, Australia A played meticulously as they scored 307/4 before the match ended in a draw. Ben McDermott scored 107* whereas Jack Wildermuth scored 111*. Alex Carey also contributed with a useful 58. One of the moments of the match came when youngster Prithvi Shaw came in to bowl his third over during the finishing stages of the game.

It all happened during the 75th Shaw bowled a stunning leg-spinner which turned a great deal and missed the edge of Wildermuth's willow. The ball sneaked in between wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha and first-slip Ajinkya Rahane as both failed to get hold of the ball and the batsmen ran two. Saha and Rahane are two of the best players in their positions, however, the ball bowled by Shaw was so good that both ended up missing it. Here's a video of the beautiful delivery by Shaw.

Meanwhile, Shaw had a golden opportunity to secure a place in the Test side for India vs Australia pink ball match in the absence of Rohit Sharma. However, he failed miserably in both the practice matches which has hampered his chances of making it to the playing XI. The young batsman couldn't make opportunities count in the first warm-up match as he registered paltry scores of 0 and 19.

Much was expected from Shaw in the second practice game and the youngster showed a glimpse of his old self by hitting a 29-ball 40 in the first innings. However, he failed once again in the second innings as a rash shot resulted in his dismissal for 3. With Shaw's repetitive failures have severely hurt his chances of making it into the Indian team for India vs Australia pink ball match.

SOURCE: PRITHVI SHAW INSTAGRAM

