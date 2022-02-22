Wriddhiman Saha Explains Why He Won't Name 'journalist' Who Sent Him Threat-laced Texts

In the latest development, Wriddhiman Saha has issued a clarification after he had initially exposed a 'respected journalist' for threatening him by sending rude messages. The 37-year old has refused to state the name of the individual as he does not want to harm their career by 'exposing' their name in the public eye. However, Saha has made it clear that he will not hold back if such an incident were to take place with him ever again.

Saha issues further statement regarding journalist's threats

"I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn't want anyone to go through this kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in the public eye, but not his/her name. My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone's career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back. I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help," wrote Wriddhiman Saha on his official social media handles.

ICA asks Wriddhiman Saha to name journalist

The Indian Cricketer's Association (ICA) had come out in support of Wriddhiman Saha after the 37-year old highlighted the messages he received from a 'respected journalist' on February 21. According to the statement issued by the ICA, the body has said that it welcomes the BCCI's decision to look into the matter and has requested the Indian cricketing body to take strict action against the journalist and also cancel his accreditation if required.

The issue had come into the limelight after Saha shared screenshots of the messages he received from the journalist as seen in the tweets below.