Wriddhiman Saha Gets David Warner-like Feeling After Daughter's Sweetest Message For Him

While the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League had entertained cricket enthusiasts with 29 blockbuster T20 matches, the competition had to be ultimately be suspended after a number of members from multiple franchises tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The bio-bubble breach proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the controversy-marred edition. Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha was one of the players to have contracted the deadly virus. The 36-year-old received a special message from his daughter which lifted his spirits after the recent development.

Wriddhiman Saha IPL news: Cricketer shared daughter's charming message

With the IPL 2021 postponed, the cricketing action in India has come to a standstill. The suspension of the tournament meant that the Indian players headed back to their homes, and travel arrangements are being made for the overseas campaigners as well. However, SRH's Wriddhiman Saha is presently recovering from the COVID-19 virus and is stationed in Delhi.

The veteran keeper took to his social media accounts to share a wonderful drawing sent by his daughter. The player was overwhelmed with the gesture and mentioned that it means the world to him during such dire times. Saha also thanked his fans for their wishes.

This means the world to me right now♥ï¸Mia sending her wishes...And I thank all of you for your well wishes and messages. My gratitude for you all. pic.twitter.com/RV7CTWU55j — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) May 5, 2021

Wriddhiman Saha's SRH teammate David Warner also recently received a similar message from his daughter. David Warner recently shared a family drawing made by his eldest daughter Ivy Mae. The 6-year-old drew all the five members of the Warner family and also wrote a special message for the cricketer. The star player's young daughter urged him to come back home at the earliest and also mentioned that the family was missing him.

Wriddhiman Saha IPL news: Saha Covid update

A total of four players tested positive during the 14th season of the cash-rich league. It was revealed on Tuesday that Sunrisers Hyderabad's Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra had also contracted the virus. Apart from the two aforementioned players, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier of the Kolkata Knight Riders camp had also tested positive for Covid. The announcement of the suspension of the league was made soon after the Wriddhiman Saha Covid news broke out on Tuesday.

IPL 2021 postponed with immediate effect

The BCCI has assured that they have not decided to call off the league, but have rather decided to postpone it. The decision to suspend the IPL 2021 comes as several teams including Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and the latest being Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals report breaches in the bio-bubble with several players testing positive for the virus. The confirmation of the same was made on the tournament's Twitter account.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

Image source: Wriddhiman Saha Instagram