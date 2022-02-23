It seems that fans have seen the last of Wriddhiman Saha in Test colours after chief selector Chetan Sharma made it clear that they had found a replacement in the Indian team. The 37-year old was one of the major stars that were shockingly dropped from India's Test team for the upcoming Sri Lanka series. Other notable absentees also included Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma.

Following his exclusion for the India vs Sri Lanka series, Saha revealed the chief selector's clear message and the conversation he had with coach Rahul Dravid about his future in the team.

Saha reveals conversation with Chetan Sharma over selection

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Wriddhiman Saha said, "Chetan Sharma rang me two days before our team (Bengal) selection for Ranji Trophy. He asked me if I was available for the tournament. I said it is still far away. Then he said that they have already thought about my replacement in the Indian team and that I will not be considered for SL Test Series. I asked him if it was only for this series, and he told me I will not be in the squad from now on."

The 37-year old had received immense criticism from the selectors over his decision to skip the Ranji Trophy due to personal reasons. However, Saha further explained how his decision to skip the competition did not impact his selection in the team, stating the discrepancies BCCI and the selectors made in the reasoning given for dropping him from the team.

Saha added, "The message was clear that I would not be considered whether or not I play Ranji Trophy. I wanted to know if this decision was performance-driven or due to my age. He (Chetan Sharma) said that they want to see a new face. He said exactly what Rahul Bhai had told me. He said if we are playing a new player now, we cannot drop him either. So, it was indirectly conveyed that I would not be a part of the squad irrespective of my performance on the field. But this was not exactly what was addressed to the media later."

Fans will hope that the BCCI and the selectors give further clarification as to why Saha was dropped considering the explosive revelations the 37-year old has recently made.