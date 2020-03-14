Wriddhiman Saha Opens Up On Test Snub, Says 'okay With It' If Team Decides To Play Pant

With skipper Virat Kohli placing his faith in KL Rahul for keeping in ODIs and T20s, the Indian team management has faced an unprecedented problem with almost three wicketkeepers available for selection in the test team. However, Captain Kohli has time and again reposed faith in young Rishabh Pant despite his string of poor performances sidelining Wriddhiman Saha, who was once a concrete member of the Indian test squad.

After the recent Test series loss against New Zealand, Bengal wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha finally opened up on the management's decision to pick Pant over him. Saha was also a part of the squad touring New Zealand but was benched as the team persisted with Pant for both the test matches.

'I want the team to win'

Speaking to sports daily, Saha stated that he hasn't been informed personally about anything yet, but if the team decides to play Rishabh Pant instead of him, he would be fine with it as he wants the team to win. The Bengal wicketkeeper also revealed that normally every player gets to know the squad before the match when the batting order is decided, while he was informed after reaching New Zealand.

Saha added that it wasn't tough for him since he was still a part of the squad but he still felt hopeful of playing as he played the last Test series. Earlier, former Chief Selector Sandeep Patil had also criticised the Indian Team management for picking Pant over Saha and playing with the latter's career.

Management is playing with Saha's confidence: Patil

Saha, who has played 37 International Tests, has scored over 1200 runs batting down the order and effected 11 stumpings and 92 catches. The former chief selector said that the team management is playing with Saha's confidence by not backing him despite his calibre of performing well. Furthermore, Patil exuded confidence in Saha as he added that the 35-year-old will always remain his first choice wicketkeeper owing to his confidence and is also capable of rescuing the team from difficult positions.

