Indian Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who earlier last Saturday was dropped from the team for the India vs Sri Lanka tour, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network recalled the conversation he had with Team India head coach Rahul Dravid surrounding his future with the team.

Saha said that Dravid had called him to his room after India had lost a game against South Africa and said that the management and selection committee has already been looking beyond him and are planning to try out youngsters in the coming tours. He also said that the coach did hint at him being left out of the squad for the India vs Sri Lanka series.

"It was during the South Africa tour when we lost the match and came back to our hotel. It was around the same time when Virat (Kohli) quit his test captaincy. I was called to Rahul Bhai's room, he said he cannot understand how to say it but the selection committee and the management have been deciding on a youngster in my place since a very long time because I have now become a second option. He added that I was ageing and I was unavailable for some matches too, hence they want to see a new player. He further asked me to not be shocked if I am left out of Sri Lanka Test Series," Saha said.

Wriddhiman Saha was told to 'consider retirement' about his future

Wriddhiman Saha had earlier speaking to the media had mentioned that Rahul Dravid had even suggested him to consider retirement. Elaborating on that Saha said "He also told me if I want to take any personal decisions meanwhile, I may. I told him I am not thinking about retirement because I still have so many more matches to play, and I have always loved playing the sport, so I'll continue playing it until my heart wishes. And there are several players who have retired after playing for many years. This was obviously not a personal decision, but a collective one from both management and selectors," he added.

Meanwhile, Saha has decided to skip the Ranji Trophy due to personal reasons.

Image: BCCI