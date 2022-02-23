In the latest development, Wriddhiman Saha has said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now looking into the issue of him being threatened by a 'respected journalist'. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Saha said that the BCCI sent him a mail and called him to enquire about the same. The senior wicketkeeper-batsman also revealed that he wasn’t under any mental pressure due to the situation.

Earlier, Wriddhiman Saha had issued a clarification that he was not ready to disclose the name of the 'respected journalist' who threatened him by sending rude messages. The 37-year old refused to state the name of the individual as he did not want to harm their career by 'exposing' their name in the public eye. Following this, Saha has now revealed that he is being backed by the BCCI in the situation.

Wriddhiman Saha reveals BCCI's response

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Saha said, "BCCI is also looking for it. I have got the mail from BCCI, they also called me. They told me they are with me."

Furthermore, the wicketkeeper-batter also added that he was doing fine amid the developments. "I don’t have any mental pressure, I am cool," Saha said. The Indian star's revelation came after several members of the cricketing fraternity including former head coach Ravi Shastri asked the cricketing board to take up the matter.

Earlier, the BCCI had confirmed that it will look into the developments in the matter and had said that it will soon contact the player for details.

"Yes, we will ask Wriddhiman about his tweet and what is the real incident that has happened. We need to know if he was threatened and also the background and context of his tweet. I can't say anything more. The secretary (Jay Shah) will certainly speak to Wriddhiman," BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal had told PTI on Monday.

ICA asks Wriddhiman Saha to name journalist

Meanwhile, the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) had also come out in support of Saha. According to the statement issued by the ICA, the body has said that it welcomes the BCCI's decision to look into the matter and has requested the Indian cricketing body to take strict action against the journalist and also cancel his accreditation if required.

The issue had come to limelight after Saha shared screenshots of the messages he received from the journalist as seen in the tweet below.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

