Wriddhiman Saha Reveals How He reassured His 'worried' family after Testing COVID Positive

SunRisers Hyderabad's wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has opened up on his battle against COVID-19 and revealed that he was literally scared after his COVID-19 reports came. Wriddhiman Saha was among the players who contracted the virus during IPL 2021 apart from Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, and others. Notably, the BCCI and IPL Governor council suspended the IPL 2021 on the same day when Saha's COVID-19 positive report came.

In an interview with Anandabazar Patrika, SRH's wicket-keeper expressed that he was scared after he was tested positive for COVID-19. His family members too were worried as the virus has been wreaking havoc around the world. Saha shared that his family was so worried that the team management and he had to reassure them on a video call. "I was certainly scared. A virus that has brought the Earth to a standstill, after being infected by it, I was bound to feel scared. Everyone in the family was very worried. We reassured them through video calls that there is no reason to be afraid. I am being taken care of enough," said Wriddhiman Saha.

Wriddhiman Saha also revealed when he got to know that he was suffering from COVID-19 However, Saha outlined that despite he had symptoms his first two reports came negative. "I felt tired after finishing the practice on the first day of May. I felt cold. Cold and mild cough. I informed the team doctor that day. Arrangements were made for me to stay in isolation without any risk," said Saha.

Saha added, "COVID test was taken on the same day. The next day the report came negative. The second day I was also tested. The result was negative. Yet, I was not allowed to leave the seclusion. Because by then fever had started coming. After the test on the third day, the result was positive."

Wriddhiman Saha To Join Team India For WTC Final & England Tour?

The SunRisers Hyderabad's wicket-keeper also provided his health update and said, "There is no more discomfort in the body. The fever is not coming. Colds and coughs have also decreased. It goes without saying that there is no pain in the body. I don't understand if there is fatigue at all. As long as I don't start practicing, it is not possible to understand. I want to tell the supporters, don't worry. I'm almost healthy."

It is to be noted that Wriddhiman Saha has been included in the 20-man squad for the ICC World Test Championship Final and England Tour subject to his fitness along with opener KL Rahul.

In terms of IPL 2021, Saha played only two matches for the SunRisers Hyderabad, however, he wicket-keeper batsman was not able to perform up to his potential. In the two matches, Saha only scored 8 runs with a best of 15 runs in 1 match.

(Image Credits: BCCI)