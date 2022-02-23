After his exclusion from the team for the home series against Sri Lanka, Indian Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha spoke to the media revealing his conversation with Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

Saha recalled the instance where he had scored a match-saving knock of 61 not out against New Zealand and received a message from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly who assured him a place in the team until he was at the helm of affairs for the BCCI.

After scoring 61 against New Zealand at Kanpur, Dada (Sourav Ganguly) congratulated me over WhatsApp and mentioned, ‘As long as I’m here (helming the BCCI), you would be in the team’. Such a message from the BCCI president really boosted my confidence. What I’m struggling to understand is how things have changed so fast,” the wicketkeeper-batter said.

Saha also spoke about his conversation with head coach Rahul Dravid and stated that he was informed that he will not be further considered for selection and was also suggested retirement.

"It was during the South Africa tour when we lost the match and came back to our hotel. It was around the same time when Virat (Kohli) quit his test captaincy. I was called to Rahul Bhai's room, he said he cannot understand how to say it but the selection committee and the management have been deciding on a youngster in my place since a very long time because I have now become a second option. He added that I was ageing and I was unavailable for some matches too, hence they want to see a new player. He further asked me to not be shocked if I am left out of Sri Lanka Test Series," Saha said to Republic Media Network in an exclusive interview.

Wriddhiman Saha dropped: Saha reveals if he has regrets revealing conversation details with BCCI members

When asked if he had regrets about revealing Dravid and Ganguly's private chats, he said that he could have spoken about it when the conversations happened but did not until he was officially dropped and added that all he has done was conveyed the truth and happenings.

"Had I really wanted, I could have told you guys exactly when these conversations happened. I have always considered myself to be a part of the squad. So, I was silent till the squad was announced officially. I have followed all the protocols. But after the announcement, I was asked by reporters if this was conveyed to me personally before and I only stated the truth. I don't have enmity with anyone here nor I want to compete or challenge anyone. I have nothing to say about their selection process. I think they have done what they felt better at the moment."

Earlier, Snehashish Ganguly, brother of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, has opined that Wriddhiman Saha shouldn't have publicly spoken about the private conversation with BCCI or any of its members.

Image: PTI