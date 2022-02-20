Wriddhiman Saha Shames 'respected' Journalist For Threat-laced Texts After Interview Snub

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha slammed a journalist for allegedly sending him rude messages via texts after his explosive revelations about being dropped from the side in the longer format of the game. Saha took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the text messages he had received from a 'respected journalist' after he had allegedly refused an interview.

Shortly after the snub from Team India's Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka, the 37-year old also accused BCCI of double standards, citing president Sourav Ganguly's assurances that he would be guaranteed a place in the team after he slammed a half-century against New Zealand late last year.

Wriddhiman Saha slams journalist for rude messages

Taking to his official Twitter account on Sunday, Wriddhiman Saha posted screenshots of messages he was sent by 'a journalist,' asking him for his interview. While slamming the journalist, Saha wrote "After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so-called "Respected" journalist! This is where the journalism has gone." His Tweet came after the journalist accused Saha of insulting them, stating that they will never interview the wicket-keeper ever again.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

Wriddhiman Saha unsure about BCCI's double standards

Wriddhiman Saha is unsure as to why he was dropped from the Test squad, after having been assured by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly of his place in the team. As quoted by PTI, the 37-year old said, "He [Ganguly] even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast."

He went on to cite his match-saving performance against New Zealand in the first Test at Kanpur when his 61-run knock helped India draw the match. "When I hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dadi (as Sourav was referred to by Bengal players) congratulated me over Whatsapp," added an explosive Saha to media persons on Saturday.

In the first India vs New Zealand Test, Wriddhiman Saha scored a fighting fifty on Day 4 when his side at 103 runs for the loss of six wickets. He made a valuable contribution with the bat despite not having kept wickets the previous day due to a stiff neck. India ended up drawing the Kanpur Test, with Saha receiving plaudits for his noteworthy contribution.