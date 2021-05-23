Wriddhiman Saha Shares Why IPL 2021 Should Have Been Organised In UAE Instead Of India

Veteran wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha reckons that it would have been better had the IPL 2021 been organised in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) instead of India given the fact that the last edition of the tournament that was held in the Middle East turned out to be a grand success.

This year's Indian Premier League had to be suspended indefinitely with immediate effect after a few players were tested positive for the deadly virus and Saha happened to be one of them as well.

The SRH stumper was among the players who contracted the virus during IPL 2021 apart from Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, and others. Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL Governor council suspended the IPL 2021 on the same day (May 4) when Saha's COVID-19 positive report came.

'We saw how the IPL went off smoothly in UAE in 2020 ': Wriddhiman Saha

“It’s the job of the stakeholders to assess it, but the only thing I would say is that there was not a single individual during our training in UAE (last year), not even ground staff. Here there would be people, kids peeping from nearby walls. I don’t want to comment much but we saw how the IPL went off smoothly in UAE in 2020 and then it started in India this year with cases on the rise,” said Saha while speaking to PTI.

On the bio-bubble, he added, “I don’t know what would have happened, but definitely I feel it would have been better off in UAE this time as well. It’s for the stakeholders to look into it.”

IPL 2021 suspended temporarily

The latest edition of the cash-rich league had to be postponed indefinitely after the completion of 29 matches as franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) reported a breach in the bio-bubble. The season of the flagship T20 competition was marred with a number of controversies this year as many fans had expressed their apprehensions regarding the organisation of such a grand tournament amid the COVID-19 health crisis in India. Players testing positive for the deadly virus in the bio-bubble proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the IPL 2021.

Meanwhile, it is not yet clear when the IPL will restart again, but media reports suggest that the BCCI could conduct the remaining matches of the cash-rich tournament in September this year, before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup. Reports suggest that the remainder of the tournament could be held in UAE later this year, where the governing body of world cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is also contemplating hosting the T20 World Cup in case the ongoing COVID-19 situation remains grim in India.

The Indian team is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand next month and the subsequent five-match Test series against England starting August 4. The national cricket board could look to lock the United Kingdom as the host nation for IPL 2021 during that period if should a deal be finalised successfully with their English counterparts i.e. the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB).