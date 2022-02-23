In the latest development, Wriddhiman Saha has broken his silence on being dropped from Team India's squad despite receiving assurances from BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. The selectors had announced the squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka Test series, which also included other notable absentees such as Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma.

While the ongoing saga involving Saha has recently focused on him exposing a journalist's rude messages, it still remains unclear as to why he was dropped from the team despite receiving praises from Ganguly for his significant 61-run not out contribution against New Zealand late last year.

Wriddhiman Saha explains his stance on being dropped

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Wriddhiman Saha expressed his shock over his exclusion from Team India's Test team for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. "I was definitely shocked. I scored 61 not out against New Zealand. You can as well call it a match-saving knock," said the 37-year old.

In the first India vs New Zealand Test, Saha scored a fighting half-century on Day 4 when his side had scored only 103 runs for the loss of six wickets. The 37-year old made a vital contribution with the bat despite not having kept wickets the previous day due to a stiff neck. As a result of the wicket-keeper batter's contribution, India ended up drawing the Test at Kanpur, with Saha receiving praises for his noteworthy contribution.

While explaining his reaction on being dropped despite such an important performance, Saha added, "After that innings, Sourav Ganguly, a player of that big a stature congratulated me, so it really meant something. He wrote, 'Well played!' and continued 'as long as I'm here, you need not worry'. Despite this assurance from him when Rahul Bhai (Dravid) told me I won't be selected, I would definitely be shocked, isn't it?"

Despite his evident qualities, Saha has had to wait for a long time to get his opportunity in the Indian team, which was occupied by legendary captain and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni. The 37-year old became the first-choice wicket-keeper in 2017 when MS hung his boots from the longest format of the game.

After being dropped from the India vs Sri Lanka Test series, it seems unlikely that Saha will get another opportunity in the Test side.