Wriddhiman Saha Shows Off Doing Wicketkeeping Drills On Social Media; Watch Video

Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha made his Test debut for India in 2010. However, he became a regular wicketkeeper of the Indian Test line-up only after MS Dhoni retired from the format in late 2014. Even though the 35-year-old Saha did not feature in the Indian playing XI in New Zealand, the cricketer is very highly rated by captain Virat Kohli for his work behind the stumps.

SRH star Wriddhiman Saha displays skills during India lockdown

Amid the coronavirus-induced India lockdown, Wriddhiman Saha seems to have found a way to hone his wicketkeeping skills even further. On Monday, the seasoned campaigner took to Twitter and shared a 45-second video of himself throwing two balls towards the wall and taking low catches. In the caption, Wriddhiman Saha credited the Indian fielding coach R. Sridhar for the nomination when the latter had suggested the same practice technique earlier.

SRH star Wriddhiman Saha hones wicketkeeping skills, watch video

Thank You @coach_rsridhar for the nomination. Here are some of my wicketkeeping drills which I am practicing from home. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/uq75tET0Hb — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) May 11, 2020

Wriddhiman Saha for SRH in the IPL

Wriddhiman Saha has been representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL ever since he joined the franchise in the 2018 edition. During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the cricketer was retained by SRH for ₹1.2 crore (US$168,240) for the much-awaited IPL 2020 season. While the IPL 2020 was intended to launch on March 29, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) indefinitely postponed the tournament in wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Additionally, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently stated that there are no immediate plans to stage any cricketing activities in the country at the moment.

Image credits: Wriddhiman Saha Twitter