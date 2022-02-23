Wriddhiman Saha Speaks To Republic, Opens Up On Explosive 'threat' From Journalist

Wriddhiman Saha, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, has finally opened up on the text message he received from a 'respected journalist' following his exclusion from the Test squad. Saha spoke to Republic TV in an exclusive interview where he revealed that the BCCI is looking into the matter and that the board has told him that they are on his side on this particular issue. The issue had come into the light after Saha shared screenshots of the messages he received from the journalist, where the unnamed person can be seen threatening Saha with boycott threats.

"I received an SMS from the journalist before the selection to which I didn't respond. I received another message after the team was announced and again I didn't reply. I tweeted about the incident so that other media houses could know how their peers behave. However, I want to state that all journalists and media houses are not the same," Saha said while speaking exclusively to Republic TV.

When asked if he had reported the incident to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Saha claimed he has and that the cricketing body has assured him that they are on his side. "BCCI sent me an email, and a couple members of the board called me. They've assured me that they're with me," Saha added. Saha further stated that he is not under any mental stress and is currently spending some quality time with his family.

Earlier on Sunday, Saha shared the screenshot of the rude Whatsapp messages from the journalist, asking Saha to do an interview. "After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so-called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone," the veteran wicketkeeper captioned the screenshot. After receiving support from many big faces of Indian cricket, who urged him to name the journalist, Saha posted a series of tweets on Tuesday, further explaining the matter.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

Image: ICC/facebook

