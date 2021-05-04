Wriddhiman Saha, Unnamed DC Player Test COVID-19 Positive, Propels IPL To Be Called Off

The IPL 2021 competition, which has been no stranger to controversies this season, went into more trouble on Tuesday afternoon. It has been reported widely that SRH wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for COVID-19 after the team ramped up testing procedures following the Varun Chakravarthy news on Monday. The Wriddhiman Saha news was the final nail in the coffin for the tournament's fate.

Alongwith Wriddhiman Saha, it has also been reported that Amit Mishra of the Delhi Capitals also tested positive around the same time, although the first news of this was broken out by The Australian's Peter Lalor. Amit Mishra is not the first player from his team to get the disease as Axar Patel also had to be isolated before the tournament started. The news fuels the IPL postponed rumours further, which turned out to be true as BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed the same to ANI.

IPL suspended for this season: Vice-President BCCI Rajeev Shukla to ANI#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/K6VBK0W0WA — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

Saha Covid news makes BCCI confirm IPL postponed status

The SRH vs MI 2021 match on Tuesday evening is expected to be rescheduled as well as 5 groundsmen in the Arun Jaitley Stadium tested positive on Monday morning. With the Saha COVID news, it is expected that the MI camp might be reluctant to take the field on Tuesday even if Saha is isolated and not playing. As per BCCI protocols, if a player does test positive for symptoms, players in contact will have to self-isolate, something which Pat Cummins did on Monday as well.

The SRH vs MI 2021 match could take place at some other venue and some other date as the BCCI confirmed that it did not make sense to continue the tournament. The number of Covid cases in the IPL bubble across two cities shot up to 12 by Tuesday afternoon within 2 days, not including the previous cases of players and groundstaff. That number would roughly add up to 30.

The BCCI now has a task of sending all players back to their respective homes, before finding a solution to resume the remainder of the tournament. More updates to follow on this..

