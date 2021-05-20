Wriddhiman Saha Update Makes BCCI Take Unusual Measure For Test Squad; Here Is How

The Indian Cricket team will square off against New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship Final in June. Moreover, they are also slated to lock horns with England in a five-match Test series after the all-important clash. While the Indian contingent is slated to fly to the UK on June 2, they have made an addition to their squad at the eleventh hour. Andhra's KS Bharat has been named in the squad as a backup for wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha.

KS Bharat added to India's Test squad as a cover for Wridhiman Saha

India's Test specialist Wriddhiman Shaha has contracted the COVID-19 virus during the latest edition of the cash-rich league when he was with the Sunrisers Hyderabad side. While the seasoned campaigner has announced that he has recovered from the deadly virus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is believed to be unsure about the keeper's fitness. This is why they have decided to add Andhra team's glovesman as a standby for the three-month-long England tour.

Wriddhiman Saha established himself as a mainstay in India's Test side after MS Dhoni decided to hang his boots from the longer format of the game. The 36-year-old is often hailed as one of the safest wicketkeepers in the country by many. The acrobatic keeper was named in the India squad for the WTC final and it is expected that he will the team management's first choice for the wicketkeeper's role. Moreover, India also have the services of Rishabh Pant, who has been in scintillating form in red-ball cricket in recent times.

It is unusual for the BCCI to pick three wicketkeeper-batsmen in a Test series squad, even though the KS Bharat stats have been considered before his selection.

Wriddhiman Saha Covid news

According to the latest Wriddhiman Saha COVID news, the Bengal-based cricketer has recovered from the ungodly virus and has reunited with his family at his home in Kolkata after being in isolation for 14 days in Delhi. Saha took to Twitter and posted an adorable picture with his family. The photo featured Wriddhiman Saha's daughter, Anvi, his wife, Romi, their son Anvay and himself.

KS Bharat stats in domestic cricket

The talented wicketkeeper-batsman has been knocking on the selectors' door for a while now with his exploits in domestic cricket. The 27-year-old has featured in 78 first-class matches in his career so far. He has accumulated 4283 at an impressive average of 37.2. The right-hander has 9 tons and 23 half-centuries to his name. He also is the first wicketkeeper to have scored a triple century in Ranji Trophy.

Bharat had achieved the feat in 2015's season of the domestic competition. It is worth mentioning that he was also a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore side in the IPL 2021, however, he could not get a single game before the suspension of the season.

India squad for WTC Final

India squad for WTC Final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

