Wriddhiman Saha's quarantine period still not over as he tests COVID-19 positive again

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player Wriddhiman Saha on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 once again after returning positive results last week, prompting the BCCI to postpone the cash-rich tournament. Saha, who is under quarantine since May 4, said that he took two tests on Friday, one of which returned a positive result. However, the wicketkeeper-batsman has said that he is feeling "much better" now and also urged everyone to not spread misleading information regarding his health.

Saha played just 2 games for his side in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the two matches that he played, Saha scored just 8 runs for his team, 7 being the highest. The West Bengal cricketer scored at an average of 4.00 and a strike rate of 53.33. Saha's best season in the IPL so far has been the 2014 edition, in which he scored 362 runs in 17 games, including a century.

Saha was one of the first players to test positive while still inside the IPL's bio-secure bubble last week. Saha returned positive results ahead of SRH's game against Mumbai Indians on May 4. The development lead to the postponement of the league. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was the first team to report COVID-19 cases from inside the bio-bubble, followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SRH.

IPL 2021 postponed

IPL 2021 was called off by the BCCI after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19 in separate bio-bubbles. It is not yet clear when the IPL will restart again, but media reports suggest that the BCCI could conduct the remaining matches of the cash-rich tournament in September this year, before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup. Reports suggest that the remainder of the tournament could be held in UAE later this year, where the ICC is also contemplating hosting the T20 World Cup in case the ongoing COVID-19 situation remains grim in India.

(Image Credit: BCCI)