'Writing Now On Your House Wall': Sanath Jayasuriya Urges Gotabaya Rajapaksa To Resign

Former Sri Lanka skipper Sanath Jayasuriya on Saturday took to Twitter and demanded Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign from his post after demonstrators broke through the gates of the official residence in Fort area. Sri Lanka is currently going through the worst economic crisis since its independence due to the country's inability to pay its debts and drop in its foreign exchange reserves. As Sri Lanka crisis deepened people demanded the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka protests: Sanath Jayasuriya's tweet on protestors reaching President's residence

In 2021, the Sri Lankan government declared an economic emergency due to rising food costs, a sinking currency, and rapidly depleting forex reserves. Due to a lack of foreign cash, the country has been unable to purchase (import) certain goods.

Taking to Twitter, Sanath Jayasuriya wrote, "In my entire life I have never seen the country United like this with one goal to throw out a failed Leader. The writing is now on YOUR official house WALL. Please go in peace. #GoHomeGota today!". On Saturday, the police fired tear gas at the protesters who are demanding the Sri Lankan President and his entire government resign.

In my entire life I have never seen the country United like this with one goal to throw out a failed Leader. The writing is now on YOUR official house WALL. Please go in peace. #GoHomeGota today! https://t.co/yXyCAu2Kht — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) July 9, 2022

Jayasuriya also said that he stands with the people of Sri Lanka and 'will celebrate victory soon'.

Ialways stand with the People of Sri Lanka. And will celebrate victory soon. This should be continue without any violation. #Gohomegota#අරගලයටජය pic.twitter.com/q7AtqLObyn — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) July 9, 2022

He further added, "The siege is over. Your bastion has fallen. Aragalaya and peoples power has won. Please have the dignity to resign now!"

The siege is over. Your bastion has fallen. Aragalaya and peoples power has won. Please have the dignity to resign now ! #GoHomeGota — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) July 9, 2022

Sanath Jayasuriya called for Gotabaya's resignation on Friday, July 8, as well.

Sri Lanka violence: Anti-government protesters and security forces clash

At least seven persons, including 2 policemen, were injured and admitted to the Colombo national hospital on Saturday following clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters. Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reportedly fled from his residence after protesters surround his residence demanding his resignation.

The organisers of the movement ‘Whole country to Colombo’ said people were walking from the suburbs to join the protesters at Colombo Fort. Protesters said they won’t relent until Rajapaksa quits. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse the protestors. The dispersed crowd had re-gathered again, post which police continued with tear gas firing.

(With agency inputs)