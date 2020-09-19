WS Vs SUN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Live

Western Storm (WS) are all set to take on the Sunrisers (SUN) in a league match in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy at County Ground, in Bristol. The match between the two teams will be played on Saturday, September 19 at 3 pm IST. Here is a look at our WS vs SUN match prediction, WS vs SUN Dream11 team and the probable WS vs SUN playing 11.

WS vs SUN live: WS vs SUN Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams have had differing starts to the campaign with Western Storm currently second in the South Group with 14 points from five matches. Sunrisers, meanwhile, are winless in the competition. The last time when these two teams met in the competition, Western Storm came out victorious over the Sunrisers by 86 runs. Coming into this match, the Storm will look to do the double over the Sunrisers.

WS vs SUN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the WS vs SUN Dream11 team

WS vs SUN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the WS vs SUN Dream11 team: WS squad

Sophie Luff (c), Fi Morris, Danielle Gibson, Claire Nicholas, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Nat Wraith, Lauren Filer, Steph Hutchins, Lauren Parfitt, Emily Edgcombe, Niamh Holland, Emma Corney, Abbie Whybrow, Olivia Churcher.

WS vs SUN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the WS vs SUN Dream11 team: SUN squad

Hayley Brown, Amara Carr, Kelly Castle, Naomi Dattani, Jo Gardner, Cordelia Griffith, Gaya Gole, Scarlett Hughes, Lissy MacLeod, Katie Midwood, Sonali Patel, Mia Rogers, Grace Scrivens, Emily Thorpe, Katie Wolfe

WS vs SUN Dream11 prediction: Top picks from the WS vs SUN playing 11

Sophie Luff

Fi Morris

Katie Wolfe

Amara Carr

WS vs SUN Dream11 team

WS vs SUN match prediction

As per our WS vs SUN match prediction, Western Storm are favourites to win this match, thereby securing a double over the Sunrisers.

Note: The WS vs SUN Dream11 prediction, WS vs SUN top picks and WS vs SUN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WS vs SUN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Western Storm Twitter