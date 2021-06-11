WS Vs SV Dream11: Storm Vs Vipers Prediction, Team And Preview

The Western Storm (WS) will be facing the Southern Vipers (SV) for their upcoming England Women's ODD match. The match is scheduled on Saturday, June 12, 1:00 PM local time (Saturday, June 12, 3:00 PM IST) at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. Here is a look at the WS vs SV Dream11 prediction and WS vs SV Dream11 team.

WS vs SV scorecard and preview

This will be the first time the Western Storm will be taking on Southern Vipers in this season of the ongoing England Women’s ODD. This will be the sixteenth match of the 2021 season. The Storm are placed sixth on the points table currently, while the Vipers occupy the fourth spot.

The Storm have played three games before this upcoming weekend clash, winning only one match against the Thunder by one wicket in May. On the other hand, the Vipers have also played three matches, winning two of them. Their only loss comes against the Central Sparks, which they lost by 120 runs.

Looking at the teams' record, they have faced each other only twice – where the Vipers have won both those matches against the Storm.

WS vs SV opener record

Storm's Heather Knight has played 99 innings in her career, making 2935 runs. Last year, she had 469 runs in 15 matches. Lauren Parfitt, on the other hand, had 9 runs in their last game. Fi Morris had 6, while Knight 73 runs in the team's loss to South East Stars by six wickets. Vipers' Eve Jones had 55 runs vs the Sparks in their last match.

WS vs SV Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper – C Rudd, N Wraith

Batswomen – D Wyatt (C), G Adams, S Luff

All-Rounders – H Knight, G Elwiss, C Dean (VC)

Bowlers – C Taylor, A Shrubsole, M Robbins

Note: The WS vs SV player record and as a result, the WS vs SV best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WS vs SV Dream11 team and WS vs SV Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

