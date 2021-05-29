WS Vs THU Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, England Women's ODD Live Stream Details

Western Storm will take on Thunder in Match 2 of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 on Saturday, May 29 at the County Ground in Bristol. The WS vs THU live streaming will commence at 3:00 PM (IST) and 10:30 AM local time. Ahead of the exciting contest, here is our WS vs THU Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

WS vs THU Match Preview

Both sides failed to qualify for the final last year. While Western Storm finished second in the South Group with 18 points to their name, the Thunder also had an abysmal campaign as they ended up at the third spot in the North Group. However, with a brand new tournament, players from both teams will look to put their performances from the last season behind and start afresh.

WS vs THU Player Record

Heather Knight could play only two games in the last edition of the tournament but she still scored a whooping 158 runs and grabbed two wickets. Her highest score was an unbeaten 91. On the other hand, Sophie Luff was the highest run-scorer for Western Storm in the last year’s competition, as she scored 339 runs in 6 games at an excellent average of 67.8.

As far as Thunder are concerned, Sophie Ecclestone scored 74 runs in the two matches she played and also bagged four wickets. Natalie Brown was the top scorer for them, scoring 189 runs in 6 matches at an average of 31.5 and four wickets to her name.

WS vs THU live streaming details

The WS vs THU live streaming will be available on the respective team's YouTube channels free-of-cost. The WS vs THU match is not a televised event in India.

WS vs THU Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

WS: Fi Morris, Lauren Parfitt, Sophie Luff, Georgia Hennessy, Natasha Wraith, Heather Knight, Alex Griffiths, Danielle Gibson, Anya Shrubsole, Emily Edgcombe, Stephanie Hutchins.

THU: Laura Marshall, Georgia Boyce, Alice Clarke, Eleanor Threlkeld, Natalie Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Collins, Rebecca Duckworth, Alice Dyson, Alex Hartley, Liberty Heap.

WS vs THU best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Heather Knight, Natalie Brown

Vice-Captain – Sophie Luff, Sophie Ecclestone

Heather Knight and Sophie Ecclestone will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

WS vs THU Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Eleanor Threlkeld, Danielle Collins

Batswomen – Alex Griffiths, Sophie Luff, Georgia Boyce

All-Rounders – Heather Knight, Natalie Brown, Alice Dyson

Bowlers – Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley

WS vs THU Dream11 Prediction

According to our WS vs THU Dream11 prediction, WS are likely to edge past the THU and win this match.

Note: The WS vs THU player record and as a result, the WS vs THU best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WS vs THU Dream11 team and WS vs THU prediction do not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: WESTERN STORM INSTAGRAM