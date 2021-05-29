WS Vs THU Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, England Women's ODD Live Stream Details

Quick links:
Western Storm will take on Thunder in Match 2 of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 on Saturday, May 29 at the County Ground in Bristol. The WS vs THU live streaming will commence at 3:00 PM (IST) and 10:30 AM local time. Ahead of the exciting contest, here is our WS vs THU Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.
Both sides failed to qualify for the final last year. While Western Storm finished second in the South Group with 18 points to their name, the Thunder also had an abysmal campaign as they ended up at the third spot in the North Group. However, with a brand new tournament, players from both teams will look to put their performances from the last season behind and start afresh.
Heather Knight could play only two games in the last edition of the tournament but she still scored a whooping 158 runs and grabbed two wickets. Her highest score was an unbeaten 91. On the other hand, Sophie Luff was the highest run-scorer for Western Storm in the last year’s competition, as she scored 339 runs in 6 games at an excellent average of 67.8.
As far as Thunder are concerned, Sophie Ecclestone scored 74 runs in the two matches she played and also bagged four wickets. Natalie Brown was the top scorer for them, scoring 189 runs in 6 matches at an average of 31.5 and four wickets to her name.
The WS vs THU live streaming will be available on the respective team's YouTube channels free-of-cost. The WS vs THU match is not a televised event in India.
WS: Fi Morris, Lauren Parfitt, Sophie Luff, Georgia Hennessy, Natasha Wraith, Heather Knight, Alex Griffiths, Danielle Gibson, Anya Shrubsole, Emily Edgcombe, Stephanie Hutchins.
THU: Laura Marshall, Georgia Boyce, Alice Clarke, Eleanor Threlkeld, Natalie Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Collins, Rebecca Duckworth, Alice Dyson, Alex Hartley, Liberty Heap.
Captain – Heather Knight, Natalie Brown
Vice-Captain – Sophie Luff, Sophie Ecclestone
Heather Knight and Sophie Ecclestone will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.
Wicketkeeper – Eleanor Threlkeld, Danielle Collins
Batswomen – Alex Griffiths, Sophie Luff, Georgia Boyce
All-Rounders – Heather Knight, Natalie Brown, Alice Dyson
Bowlers – Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley
According to our WS vs THU Dream11 prediction, WS are likely to edge past the THU and win this match.
Note: The WS vs THU player record and as a result, the WS vs THU best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WS vs THU Dream11 team and WS vs THU prediction do not guarantee positive results.