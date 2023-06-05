WTC 2023 Final: Rohit Sharma Underlines The Biggest Challenge For India In Summit Clash

India captain Rohit Sharma is aware of the challenges posed by the conditions in the World Test Championship Final against Australia at The Oval. The Dukes ball and a formidable pace attack make it difficult for openers in England, but Rohit is ready for the task at hand. India and Australia are slated to lock horns against each other in the WTC final in England starting June 7.

During an interaction with Harsha Bhogle on the show "An Afternoon with Test Cricket Legends," alongside Pat Cummins, Ross Taylor, and Ian Bell, Rohit discussed his approach to batting in England. He acknowledged that England provides challenging conditions for batsmen but emphasized that success can be achieved by embracing the grind.

"I think England is pretty challenging conditions for the batters. But as long as you're prepared to have a good grind you can have some success. As a batter, you know, one thing I realised batting last year, I think a year before that, was that you're never in. The weather keeps changing a lot, so you've got to keep concentrating for longer periods of time. And that is the challenge of this format. You will get that intuition when it is your time to take the bowlers on. And that is when you should be ready for it. And, more importantly, you need to be there," Rohit said.

Rohit Sharma to stick with his own batting style

Although Rohit Sharma has observed various openers batting in England, he intends to stick to his own style of scoring runs rather than trying to emulate others. While recognizing the patterns of successful batting in English conditions, he will rely on his own strengths and techniques.

"I've watched a lot of batters opening the batting here in these conditions and you know a lot of the guys who've had the success I've seen them how they've gone about you know scoring those runs obviously I'm not gonna try and emulate them because they all have different styles and I have a different style, but it's nice to know the pattern of scoring runs here," he added.

Batting as an opener in England is never easy, as reflected in the lowest batting average for openers in the current World Test Championship cycle. In England, openers have averaged just 28.06 in 11 matches, with only two centuries coming from the top of the order. Interestingly, both of those centuries were scored by Indians, with KL Rahul's 129 at Lord's in 2021 and Rohit's 127 at The Oval.

Image: BCCI/Twitter