WTC 2023: Former Aussie Skipper Shares Interesting Theory On Australia's WTC Final Squad

World Test Championship 2023: Former Aussie captain and now a selector of the Australian cricket team, George Bailey has opened up on an interesting theory regarding Australia's squad for the World Test Championship final against India and the upcoming Ashes series against England. The chief selector of the Australian men's team said that the 17-member touring party announced for the WTC final and the Ashes will have a provision for change mid-way in the series based upon the conditions in England. Scott Boland is one such example who has been added to the Test squad despite not being a regular member of the team.

“The UK is a very different assignment from our most recent tour of India and some of the changes are based upon the conditions we are anticipating. Marcus, Josh, and Mitch return to the squad and provide valuable depth and flexibility within their respective skillsets. We see value in revisiting the squad following the second Ashes Test given the short turnaround between the WTC final and the first Ashes Test, along with the length of the tour," Australia chair of selectors George Bailey said.

The touring party comprising 17 players has been selected and will be eligible for selection in the upcoming WTC final against India as well as the first two Ashes Tests against England. After the conclusion of the second Ashes Test, the selectors will assess the composition of the squad and will have the option to make modifications for the remaining three games. A 15-member squad for the ICC World Test Championship final will be announced on May 28.

Australia will lock horns against India in the World Test Championship final at the Oval from June 7 to 11 before moving to play the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston from June 16-20. Australia are currently the number one ranked Test side in the world. They played fantastic cricket in the past two years to reach the final of the World Test Championship.

Australia's 17-member squad

Australia's touring party for WTC final: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Image: AP