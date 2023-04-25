''How does it make sense? Why was he selected, then dropped': WTC Final squad selection called into question

Former cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra has taken a dig at the BCCI and its selectors for excluding Suryakumar Yadav from India's World Test Championship final squad. The BCCI on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the World Test Championship final, which is scheduled to take place in June this year. One of the most notable exclusions from the team is that of Suryakumar Yadav. Chopra questioned why did the BCCI even select Suryakumar Yadav in the Test side when they had to drop him after just one match?

Chopra, however, remarked that he is happy for Ajinkya Rahane, who has been added to the squad in place of Suryakumar Yadav. Ajinkya Rahane, who is the former vice-captain of the Indian Test side, was dropped from the team after a series of poor performances last year. Suryakumar Yadav was brought to the Indian team and was made to play his first game against Australia earlier this year. He was dropped from the playing XI after just one match since Shreyas Iyer made a return to the side after recovering from an injury.

Happy for Rahane. But how does the SKY inclusion-exclusion make sense?? Select kyon kiya…kar liya toh ek match ke baad drop kyon kiya? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 25, 2023

Rahane's inclusion in the WTC final squad could be credited to his recent form in domestic cricket including the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has shown excellent transformation in his T20 batting, having already scored 209 runs from 5 matches in IPL 2023 for Chennai Super Kings.

World Test Championship final: India's squad

India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia have already announced a 17-member squad for the World Test Championship final with Pat Cummins as captain and Steve Smith as his deputy.

Australia's WTC final squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

