WTC 2023: Mike Hussey names two Indian players who are Australia's biggest threats at Oval

Former Australia cricketer Mike Hussey believes that the experience of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will play a crucial role in India's chances of success in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final in London. Having excelled as one of the finest batsmen across various conditions for his country, Hussey emphasizes that Kohli and Rohit must leverage their extensive experience of batting in England to give India an edge against Australia.

Hussey, who currently serves as the batting coach for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, firmly identifies the veteran duo as the key players for India in the one-off Test set to commence at The Oval on June 7. Recognizing the importance of their experience, Hussey's assertion underscores the significance of Kohli and Rohit's ability to adapt to the English conditions and deliver pivotal performances. As both players have showcased their mettle in challenging overseas tours in the past.

"It’s hard to see past Virat Kohli. He (Kohli) is obviously coming back into some great form again in all forms of the game really, so both he and Rohit Sharma with the bat are going to be important for India," Hussey said.

"It is going to be played in England, so English conditions will be different to the recent series in India, so I think the fast bowlers are going to be important. Pat Cummins (is a key for Australia) and Josh Hazlewood might be fit again which would be nice for Australia. But India have got so many great bowlers as well. You’ve got (Mohammed) Siraj and (Mohammed) Shami and obviously the spinners with (Ravindra) Jadeja and (Ravichandran) Ashwin as well," he added.

Hussey predicts the 2023 WTC final winner

When asked to predict the outcome and identify the team that would ultimately lift the prestigious World Test Championship mace, Hussey opted for a diplomatic approach. Rather than favoring one side over the other, Hussey expressed his desire for a closely contested battle between the two high-quality teams.

"It’s a world-class attack and the Aussies are going to have to be at their best to beat them. I just want to see two great teams go head-to-head and see who comes out on top. We just want to see good, hard, fair cricket and whoever comes out on top deserves to. And it should be a fantastic match," Hussey concluded.

The WTC final is scheduled to take place from June 7 to 11. The match will be played at The Oval in England. Both teams will be looking to secure the mace in order to prove their domination in red-ball cricket.

Image: BCCI